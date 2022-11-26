FA Cup: 10-man Harrogate Town knocked out of second round by League Two rivals Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup for the second season in a row with a 3-1 win over 10-man Harrogate Town.

Pools, who were knocked out in the fourth round by Premier League Crystal Palace last time, fully deserved to be two up at the break against a Town side who played over half the match with a man less following Joe Mattock’s red card.

Callum Cooke’s first goal since moving to the Suit Direct Stadium put Hartlepool ahead in the 41st minute before Josh Umerah slotted in a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Umerah added the third 19 minutes from time before Harrogate pulled one back two minutes later through substitute Josh Coley. Harrogate, sitting five places and four points above their hosts in League Two, lost defender Mattock for a second caution after fouling Umerah for the penalty.

Hartlepool United’s Callum Cooke (not pictured) scores their sides first goal past Harrogate Town’s Pete Jameson during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Suit Direct Stadium, Hartlepool. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Hartlepool controlled things before Cooke struck a thunderous 20-yard free-kick through a crowded box beyond Peter Jameson. And Umerah sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot after Mattock, who had already been booked, brought the forward down.

Hartlepool goalkeeper Alex Cairns, signed on an emergency loan from Fleetwood earlier in the day, did make a low save to deny Josh Falkingham from distance, otherwise the hosts were in control.

Umerah added his 10th of the season with a powerful finish after substitute Joe Grey rolled him in to make sure, even though Harrogate‘s Coley pulled one back two minutes later when he was left unmarked in the area.