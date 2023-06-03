All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

FA Cup final: Is Manchester City v Manchester United on TV? Channels, streaming details and team news for Wembley clash

The two sides of Manchester are set to collide under the famous Wembley arch.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 09:48 BST

Manchester City have already been crowned Premier League champions and could complete a treble as they are in the final of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

However, it is the world’s oldest national football competition Pep Guardiola will be focusing on for now. They are preparing to face a Manchester United side rejuvenated under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, who secured Champions League football with a third-placed Premier League finish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eyes of a nation will be on today’s FA Cup final between the two Manchester giants and here is all the key information.

Most Popular
Manchester City have already been crowned Premier League champions and could complete a treble as they are in the final of both the FA Cup and Champions League. Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesManchester City have already been crowned Premier League champions and could complete a treble as they are in the final of both the FA Cup and Champions League. Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Manchester City have already been crowned Premier League champions and could complete a treble as they are in the final of both the FA Cup and Champions League. Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

When is the FA Cup final?

The match will kick off at 3pm today (June 3).

Is the FA Cup final on TV?

Traditionally free-to-air, the final will be shown on BBC One and ITV1. BBC coverage will start at 1:50pm and ITV’s will begin at 2:05pm.

Can I stream the FA Cup final?

The match will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Is there any team news?

Pep Guardiola has confirmed understudy goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start ahead of Ederson between the sticks for Manchester City. Influential midfielder Kevin Bruyne has trained since missing the Premier League meeting with Brentford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manchester United look set to be without Anthony Martial due to a hamstring injury, while Antony is also a doubt after being stretchered off in the win over Chelsea.

Related topics:Manchester CityManchester UnitedPremier LeagueWembleyManchesterChampions League