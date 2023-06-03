The two sides of Manchester are set to collide under the famous Wembley arch.

However, it is the world’s oldest national football competition Pep Guardiola will be focusing on for now. They are preparing to face a Manchester United side rejuvenated under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, who secured Champions League football with a third-placed Premier League finish.

The eyes of a nation will be on today’s FA Cup final between the two Manchester giants and here is all the key information.

Manchester City have already been crowned Premier League champions and could complete a treble as they are in the final of both the FA Cup and Champions League. Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

When is the FA Cup final?

The match will kick off at 3pm today (June 3).

Is the FA Cup final on TV?

Traditionally free-to-air, the final will be shown on BBC One and ITV1. BBC coverage will start at 1:50pm and ITV’s will begin at 2:05pm.

Can I stream the FA Cup final?

The match will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Is there any team news?

Pep Guardiola has confirmed understudy goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start ahead of Ederson between the sticks for Manchester City. Influential midfielder Kevin Bruyne has trained since missing the Premier League meeting with Brentford.

