FA Cup Flashback – Sheffield Wednesday v Arsenal: How the goals went in over nine hours ...

HOW the dramatic FA Cup action unfolded:

Jan 6, Hillsborough: Wednesday 1 Arsenal 1 (Johnson; Sunderland); Att: 33,635: Alan Sunderland gave the visitors an early lead but Jeff Johnson started and ended a flowing move just after the break to earn the Third Division team a replay in the capital.

Jan 9, Highbury: Arsenal 1 Wednesday 1 (Brady; Wylde). Att: 37,987: Liam Brady spared the home side’s blushes with an 89th-minute equaliser, Wednesday having taken the lead on the stroke of half-time through Rodger Wylde. Extra-time could not bring a winner.

Jan 15, Filbert Street: Wednesday 2 Arsenal 2 (Hornsby 2, inc 1 pen; Brady, Sunderland). Att: 25,011: Staged at a neutral venue after Jack Charlton refused to toss for home advantage, the two sides again could not be separated despite top-flight Arsenal twice taking the lead. Brian Hornsby netted the equaliser from the spot.

Jan 17, Filbert Street: Arsenal 3 Wednesday 3 (Stapleton 2, Young; Rushbury, Lowey, Hornsby pen). Att: 17,088: The Owls twice came from behind on a night when Liam Brady missed a penalty for the Gunners. Hornsby’s extra-time spot-kick meant a fourth replay.

Jan 22, Filbert Street: Wednesday 0 Arsenal 2 (Stapleton, Gatting). Att: 30,275: After a nine-hour marathon, Arsenal emerged triumphant thanks to first-half goals from Frank Stapleton and Steve Gatting. Pat Jennings made a brilliant save from John Lowey.