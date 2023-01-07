Marcus Rashford scored his fifth goal in as many games after creating two others to help Manchester United into the next round of the competition. Rashford set up Antony’s early opener before seeing a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equaliser.
Then in stoppage time Rashford kept his scoring run going by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey fouled Alejandro Garnacho.
United were hardly ruthless, grateful to see a potential Dominic Calvert-Lewin equaliser ruled out for a tight offside call, but did enough to make it seven straight wins in all competitions for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in caretaker charge in 2019.
Everton had remarkably equalised 14 minutes in. Amadou Onana shrugged Casemiro aside to collect the ball inside the United box and found the run of Maupay. His low cross should have been routine for David De Gea, but the goalkeeper inexplicably let it bobble between his legs before Coady stabbed it in – but it proved mere consolation in the end.
Eight Yorkshire sides were in third round action this weekend, with Sheffield United the only side to book their spot in round four from Saturday afternoon’s games.
When is it?
The FA Cup fourth round draw will be made on Sunday, January 8, ahead of the third-round clash between Manchester City and Chelsea. Taking place from around 4.05pm, the draw will be hosted by Mark Chapman and made by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley
How can I watch?
BBC One will be showing the match at the Etihad Stadium and in turn will have live coverage of the draw. Fans can also watch the draw via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website as well as on FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.
Ball numbers
1 Preston North End
2 Brighton & Hove Albion
3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
4 Manchester City or Chelsea
5 Stockport County or Walsall
6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley
7 Tottenham Hotspur
8 Derby County or Barnsley
9 Cardiff City or Leeds United
10 Brentford or West Ham United
11 Burnley
12 Coventry City or Wrexham
13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers
14 Aston Villa or Stevenage
15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic
16 Oxford United or Arsenal
17 Fleetwood Town
18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers
19 Grimsby Town or Burton Albion
20 Blackpool
21 Leicester City
22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
23 Bristol City or Swansea City
24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City
25 Fulham
26 Southampton
27 Sheffield United
28 Sunderland
29 Sheffield Wednesday or Newcastle United
30 Manchester United
31 Reading
32 Ipswich Town