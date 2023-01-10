Manchester City will face Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round following their 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea on Sunday.

The draw for round four took place just before the City-Chelsea tie kicked off at the Etihad Stadium, with Arsenal’s match at Oxford United wrapping up the first set of third round action

A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves. National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.

The other National League teams remaining in the competition are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood. The winners of Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.

The draw, the ties from which are set to take place from January 27-30, also included Manchester United entertaining Paul Ince’s Reading and a trip for Tottenham to Preston. After their shock 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, League Two Stevenage will head to Stoke.

Walsall, also of the fourth tier, are at home against Leicester and there is a visit from top-flight opposition for League One Derby as well as they host West Ham, while Fulham and Southampton welcome Sunderland and Blackpool respectively.

After knocking out Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday play fellow third-tier outfit Fleetwood at Hillsborough and another, Ipswich, face Championship leaders Burnley at Portman Road. The other ties see Luton or Wigan host Grimsby and Blackburn play Forest Green or Birmingham at Ewood Park.

Ahead of the third-round replays and the fourth round later this month, here is how the bookmakers’ rate every side’s chances of lifting the trophy – accompanied with some of the best action pictures from the third round. Take a look...

1. Walsall Odds - 1,000/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

2. Grimsby Town Odds - 1,000/1 Photo: Joe Portlock Photo Sales

3. Forest Green Rovers Odds - 1,000/1 Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

4. Chestefield Odds - 1,000/1 Photo: Isaac Parkin Photo Sales