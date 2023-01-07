Yorkshire clubs will pocket six figures from the FA Cup prize fund if they win their respective third-round ties this weekend.

Eight Yorkshire sides are in action in round three, with the county’s six Championship and Premier League teams joined by Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, who have advanced through rounds one and two.

Leeds United and Barnsley are in action on Sunday as Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Rotherham United are part of Saturday’s schedule.

Teams who reach the fourth round will receive £105,000 in prize money. Barnsley and Wednesday have already earned £108,000 for winning in rounds one and two.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: The FA Cup trophy is photographed by the pitch on the eve of The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Leeds and the Owls are set for an extra windfall this weekend after their games were selected for TV coverage. The Owls take on Newcastle United on BBC One on Saturday night before the Whites are in action against Cardiff City on ITV on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs are set to receive a guaranteed fee of approximately £144,000 for appearing on TV, meaning regardless of progress that the two Yorkshire sides will earn a six-figure boost this weekend. If games go to a replay and the match is broadcast, clubs will pocket an extra £72,000.

FA Cup 2023 Prize Money

First round proper winners – £41,000

Second round proper winners – £67,000

Third round proper winners – £105,000

Fourth round proper winners – £120,000

Fifth round proper winners – £225,000

Quarter-final winners – £450,000

Semi-final winners – £1,000,000

Semi-final losers – £500,000

Final runners-up – £1,000,000

