Eight Yorkshire sides are in action in round three, with the county’s six Championship and Premier League teams joined by Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, who have advanced through rounds one and two.
Leeds United and Barnsley are in action on Sunday as Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Rotherham United are part of Saturday’s schedule.
Teams who reach the fourth round will receive £105,000 in prize money. Barnsley and Wednesday have already earned £108,000 for winning in rounds one and two.
Leeds and the Owls are set for an extra windfall this weekend after their games were selected for TV coverage. The Owls take on Newcastle United on BBC One on Saturday night before the Whites are in action against Cardiff City on ITV on Saturday afternoon.
Both clubs are set to receive a guaranteed fee of approximately £144,000 for appearing on TV, meaning regardless of progress that the two Yorkshire sides will earn a six-figure boost this weekend. If games go to a replay and the match is broadcast, clubs will pocket an extra £72,000.
FA Cup 2023 Prize Money
First round proper winners – £41,000
Second round proper winners – £67,000
Third round proper winners – £105,000
Fourth round proper winners – £120,000
Fifth round proper winners – £225,000
Quarter-final winners – £450,000
Semi-final winners – £1,000,000
Semi-final losers – £500,000
Final runners-up – £1,000,000
Final winners – £2,000,000