Clubs who advance to the last eight will receive £180,000 in prize money from the FA while every club in the fifth round will also receive extra broadcast revenue from the governing body.

All eight ties have been made available to watch on BBC and ITV, with two ties - Southampton v West Ham United and Crystal Palace v Stoke City - being shown on BBC Red Button, with the four clubs receiving £32,500 each in broadcast fees.

The six other fifth-round fixtures are scheduled for main TV, with each club receiving a fee of £125,000.

FA CUP: Progress from the fifth round will be worth over £300,000 to Huddersfield and Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

It means Middlesbrough, who face Tottenham Hotspur on ITV tonight, and Huddersfield Town, who travel to Nottingham Forest on ITV 4 on Monday, could have their coffers boosted by £305,000 if they progress to the last eight of the competition.

Both sides were given £90,000 from this season's prize fund for progressing to the last 16.

Fifth round schedule

Tuesday, March 1

Peterborough United v Manchester City - 19:15 (ITV)

Crystal Palace v Stoke City - 19:30 (BBC iPlayer and Red Button)

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur - 19:55 (BBC One and iPlayer)

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town v Chelsea - 19:15 (BBC One and iPlayer)

Southampton v West Ham 19:30 (BBC iPlayer and Red Button)

Liverpool v Norwich City - 20:15 (ITV).

Thursday, March 3

Everton v Boreham Wood - 20:15 (ITV).

Monday, March 7