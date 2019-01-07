FA Cup – Sheffield Wednesday handed Chelsea incentive as Doncaster Rovers host Oldham and Middlesbrough welcome Newport County

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY will travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round - providing the Owls can beat Luton Town in next week’s replay.

The draw, held after Wolverhampton Wanderers had beaten Liverpool on Monday night, handed the Championship club a huge incentive after being held to a goalless draw by the Hatters.

Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough, the county’s only two sides definitely through to the fourth round, have been given home advantage against League Two opposition.

Grant McCann’s Rovers, fresh from knocking Preston North End out on Sunday, will host Oldham Ahletic, while Newport County must travel to the Riverside to take on Tony Pulis’s men.

The fourth round - the pick of which sees Arsenal meet Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium - will take place across the final weekend of January, starting on Friday 25.