A maximum of three Yorkshire clubs will be part of the FA Cup fourth round later this month following a dramatic weekend of third-round action.

Sheffield Wednesday beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Hillsborough in one of the shocks of the round as a plethora of Premier League sides were dumped out of the competition. Sheffield United also advanced with a 2-0 win at Championship rivals Millwall.

Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough all bowed out of the competition as Leeds United needed a stoppage-time equaliser to avoid being knocked out by Cardiff City.

They will contest a replay against the Welsh club next week with a fourth round clash against either Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley awaiting. The Owls have another home tie in the next round as they take on League One rivals Fleetwood Town while the Blades face a trip to National League Wrexham, who beat Coventry City in a seven-goal thriller last weekend.

Following the third-round action we have picked our best XI from the weekend’s games – in a 3-4-3 formation see who makes the cut...

