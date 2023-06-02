TONY STEWART sagely acknowledges that Matt Taylor has enough on his plate concerning himself with Rotherham United consolidating in the Championship to be overly stressing about other facets of the club.

The Millers chairman labels himself as a ‘facilitator.’ Having successfully backed Taylor in the January transfer window, Stewart has also acceded to his manager’s demands regarding improvement of the club’s training-ground facilities at Roundwood.

It’s all part of an ongoing process to build Rotherham into a club which is fully fit for purpose in every respect at Championship level over time.

A major training ground revamp, including significant outdoor and indoor upgrades including new pitches and gyms, is taking place in the close season.

Meanwhile, last month saw work start on re-laying a new surface at the AESSEAL New York Stadium to help further improve pitch standards on a surface which has previously won awards.

It will help to make the pitch more resilient and create a ‘hybrid’ pitch consisting of conventional grass and artificial turf.

The irrigation system is also being upgraded and new pitch maintenance equipment is being purchased.

Specifically on training ground work, Stewart told The Yorkshire Post: “With new managers, it's all the same and they want this and that and there's attention coming into the training ground and investment in there and we have got to make it to the likings of the manager and his squad.

“That's what I am, a facilitator. I have got to make sure he (Taylor) is not thinking about under-soil, but players.

“I am here to make sure that if anything is not keeping with what he wants off the pitch, it's my role to ensure that doesn't concern the manager. His role is to focus on his job - the football.

“Everything that is outside of that which he is concerned about, we have got to do something about that and it's team work off the pitch.”

The Millers are continuing to play a game of patience after entering into discussions with several off-contract players, including star turn Chiedozie Ogbene.The forward's deal expires at the end of June. He is likely to have plenty of rival interest at Championship level.

The club are also talking to defenders Tyler Blackett, Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier and goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

Stewart added: "In the Swansea game (last season), I was approached by his agent and he said: 'How are you getting on with Ogbene' and I said we were going to have (more) talks with him. He said: 'Hey, he's interested.'

"But in May, June and July, there's lots of things that happen and people talk and whatever. We'd like to keep Ogbene and know he has been talked to.

"I think a lot of the players, understandably, wanted to know where Rotherham were at the end of the season. They now know and there will be actions going on with existing players and recruitment.

"We have no play-offs or delay and time to prepare and I am looking forward to seeing new players coming in and looking forward to doing what needs to be done."