'Fairytale of Sydney': Sarina Wiegman and Lionesses reach World Cup final

Sarina Wiegman questioned whether she was “in a fairytale” after guiding England to their first Women’s World Cup final following a 3-1 win against co-hosts Australia.

Ella Toone, who replaced the suspended Lauren James for the Lionesses’ quarter-final win over Colombia, scored 36 minutes into her third start of the tournament in front of a capacity crowd of 75,784 in Sydney.

Australia captain Sam Kerr, making her first start of competition, equalised for the first-time semi-finalists with a stunning individual goal after the break before Lauren Hemp put England back out in front.

Alessia Russo made it 3-1 late in the second half to cap off the historic encounter and set up an all-European final showdown against Spain on Sunday.

England’s Alessia Russo celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney. Picture date: Wednesday August 16, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP England. Photo credit should read: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Wiegman will now appear in a fourth successive final as a head coach after winning the 2017 Women’s Euros with the Netherlands, who she managed in the World Cup final defeat to the United States two years later, before she led England to European glory last summer.

Wiegman said: “We achieved the final and it’s unbelievable, it feels like we’ve won it.

“But we won this game, it’s an incredible stadium, an away game, of course it was a hard game but again we found a way to win.

“We scored three goals, in this team that ruthlessness, whether it’s up front or in defence we really want to keep the ball out of the net, we really want to win and we stick together. We stick to the plan and it worked again.”

England players celebrate after England's Ella Toone scored her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

She added: “The chance as a coach you make it to two finals is really special, I never take anything for granted but I’m like – am I in a fairytale or something?”

England defender Lucy Bronze was overwhelmed after finally reaching the World Cup final at the third time of asking after featuring in England’s previous semi-final defeats. “This is the one thing I’ve always wanted, to be in the final of a World Cup and after two times of getting such disappointment, I honestly can’t believe it.”

She added: “We all dreamed of being in the final and all our family and friends booked here to stay until the final because they believed in us. To have everybody here and all that support is unbelievable.

“It’s been amazing to play against Australia, what a fantastic tournament they had, but I’m so happy to get to the final.”

Captain Millie Bright echoed her team-mate’s sentiments that “the dream remains alive”.

“I think it’s a moment that we’ve wanted for so long, we had amazing success last summer, but we always knew there was something missing and it was the World Cup,” said the Sheffield-born defender.

“Now we have that opportunity and like Less (Russo) said before, the dream remains alive. What an incredible semi-final.”

Bright will lead the team out on Sunday and admitted it will feel “incredible”.

She added: “To be saying we’re going to the final is crazy and overwhelming – there’s so many different emotions.