Fan-power pushing Hull City as they look for bumper Blackburn Rovers gate with further ticket price cuts

And caretaker-coach Andy Dawson says those bonds are strengthening the team on the field.

This half-term week the Tigers held an opening training session at the MKM Stadium, and they hope to see many of the young faces there back for Saturday's game against Blackburn Rovers, where the already cheap ticket prices for children have been reduced to £1 for under-16s.

Hull enjoyed terrific support in last week's 4-2 win at Rotherham United, their second win in a row, and Dawson the connections do make a difference, and lift the players as well as supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As footballers you have to stay humble and recognise the people who support you every week and spend their hard-earned money to come home and away. I think we saw that the other day," he said.

"Every single player spent time not just signing autographs but actually speaking to the kids.

"That's part of building an environment where it is all as one.

"Them kids will remember the autographs and that interaction for the rest of their lives. That's really important for the fans and the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

YOUTH DRIVE: Young Hull City have made a real attempt to re-engage with supporters and to attract younger fans to this season's matches

"To be successful takes everybody.

"I hope that brings everybody closer together.

"And when somebody asks for your autograph it's nice, it's nice to interact with fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you can get that right and work together it's amazing what you can build."

HULL, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Fans of Hull City chant during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Bristol City at MKM Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The relationship between club and fans completely broke down under the ownership of the Allam family, with many boycotting the ground. But since buying the club in January, chairman/owner Acun Ilicali has made addressing that a top priority.

"We've said from minute one the more we're together as a city, as a club, as a fanbase, the more success we can have," said Dawson, who described Callum Elder as “touch and go” to return from injury on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all said at the start of the season when you're going through periods of difficulties the real strong people and the real strong clubs and cities come together and support each other.

"It's shown in recent weeks that when everybody's needed, everybody's come together.

"It's easy when everything's going well and you're winning games but the real success is when the clubs, the fans and even you guys (in the media) support each other when things aren't going well, that builds success. the top clubs have that and it was a big part of the other day."

The game could also be fans' favourite Dawson's seventh and last as caretaker-coach, with the club believed to be making progress in their search for Shota Arveladze's long-term replacement. Another former Hull defender, Liam Rosenior, has been heavily linked with the vacancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad