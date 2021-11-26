Liverpool vs Southampton is the clear fantasy fixture of the weekend as West Ham travel to Man City and Chelsea host Man United. Elsewhere, Arsenal host Newcastle but none of their players make the article following humiliation last week coupled with a spring in the Magpies’ step.

Below, we pick out the best captain picks behind Mo Salah, discuss who’s hot, who’s not and the ones to watch. Follow @Gameweek38 on twitter for more Fantasy Footballing insight.

This week’s transfer deadline is on Saturday 27h November at 11am.

Captain's pick: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Captain Picks

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) vs Southampton (H)

As the game’s most expensive defender by a considerable margin, Trent’s 13 returns in 10 games makes him a great value pick even at his high price-point. Over the last four gameweeks no defender has created more chances than Alexander-Arnold and only Man City and Chelsea have conceded fewer attempts than Liverpool

Sadio Mane (£12.0m) vs Southampton (H)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez.

Returning in two thirds of league games, Mane’s season is going under the radar. He has taken the second-most shots in the league and scored and assisted last weekend. Liverpool have beaten Southampton 12-0 over their last four games at Anfield too.

Who’s Hot?

Reece James (Chelsea, £6.1m)

James’ 53 points over the last four gameweeks coincides with his most nailed on run in the Chelsea starting line-up and make him the games’ most in-form player. Teammate Ben Chilwell picked up an injury in the Champions League on Tuesday so many managers will be making the straightforward transfer to James this week.

Who's Not: Chelsea's Ben Chilwell

Raul Jimenez (Wolves, £7.8m)

Jimenez’ two goals in three games have come over a spell where no Wolves player has had as many shots on target or shots in the box. Upcoming games against Norwich and Burnley give Jimenez the chance to build on his recent form before a tough December schedule.

Bernardo Silva (Man City, £7.2m)

He may not top the Man City charts for shots or chances created over the last six weeks but no Man City player had more gametime over the same period and his two goals in the last two games make him a tempting pick. He is already only one shy of last seasons combined goal and assist total.

Who’s Not?

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea, £6.0m)

Despite being in tremendous form, as mentioned, Chilwell picked up an injury against Juventus on Tuesday that may rule him out for the rest of the year. Reports suggest that he’s damaged his ACL.

Michail Antonio (West Ham, £8.2m)

Having blanked in his last three games, with games against Man City and Chelsea coming up over the next two weeks, now might be a good time to sell the West Ham striker. Over 200,000 managers have done so already.

Phil Foden (Man City, £6.3m)

Similar to Antonio, Foden has blanked in each of his last three games. Add an injury on top of that and you strong rationale to sell him. He picked up a knock which ruled him out of Man City’s Champions League tie and will face a late fitness test on Sunday.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace, £6.4m, 2.4%)

With four goals in five games and Aston Villa and Leeds United up next, it’s surprising that fewer than 1 in 20 managers own Benteke as he has everything you’d hope for going for him as a low-priced forward. Over the last six gameweeks only Mo Salah has taken more shots in the box than him and he’s created four chances in the same period too.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa, £7.3m, 2.9%)

Watkins’ winning goal vs Brighton was the team’s first under Steven Gerrard in a game where no Villa player had more shots in the box or penalty area touches. Having played the full 90 minutes, signs indicate that Watkins is firmly in Gerrard’s plans which bodes well ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace this weekend.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham, £4.9m, 3.5%)