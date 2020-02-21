Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 27 Preview – Captain pick, “Who’s hot” form guide, Son Heung-Min Replacements and Ones To Watch

After an extended gamewek 26 due to the ‘winter break’, the Premier League returns with some fantastic fixtures for players to flaunt their tans in. Second play third as Leicester host Man City and fourth play fifth as Tottenham travel to Chelsea.

John Mount (@Gameweek38 on twitter) returns with this week’s captain picks, ‘Who’s Hot?’ form guide, Son Heung-Min replacements and Ones to Watch.

Captain's pick - Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (Picture: PA)

Captain Picks

Raul Jimenez vs Norwich (H) (£7.8m)

Although three of Raul’s last four games have been against Liverpool, Man United and Leicester, Jimenez still managed to pick up three goals from his six shots on target which bodes well ahead of a game vs bottom of the league. Do be aware of Norwich’s recent defensive form though. The Canaries have kept two clean sheets in their last four games and only conceded one goal against Liverpool last week - signalling that Sunday’s game could be a tight affair.

Danny Ings vs Aston Villa (H) (£7.1m)

Who's Hot - Burnley's Ben Mee (Picture: PA)

The classic case of an immovable object vs a stoppable force. Ings, (the league’s joint-third top goalscorer) takes on Aston Villa who have the worst defence in the league. Having conceded thirteen goals in their last five games, it is highly likely that Villa will concede multiple goals. Although Ings is owned by 32% of teams, giving him the captain’s armband could be a shrewd way to increase your rank this week.

Mo Salah vs West Ham (H) (£12.8m)

Being the second most owned player in the game and with fourteen goals and six assists already this season, there’s not much to say about Mo Salah that hasn’t already been said! The Egyptian comes into the game with three goals and one assist in his last four games and boasts four goals in his last three home games. If West Ham play with a similar strategy as they did against Man City on Wednesday, expect the Hammers to sit deep in an unadventurous bid to limit the extent of their inevitable defeat.

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (Picture: PA)

Matt Doherty (DEF, Wolves, £6.1m)

In games against Man United and Leicester, Wolves successfully kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season and with a game vs Norwich on Sunday, there’s a good chance their defensive form will continue. Although there are cheaper options in the Wolves defence in Boly and Saiss, Doherty plays as a right midfielder in a finely tuned 3-4-3 system and is a constant attacking threat. The Irishman has had more shots in the box and shots on target than any other defender in the game and was unlucky to not pick up an assist last week after a marginal VAR decision went against him. Next three games: Norwich, Tottenham and Brighton.

Ben Mee (DEF, Burnley, £5.0m)

Unbeaten in their last four league games, Burnley have recently swept aside Leicester, Man Utd and Southampton as well as drawing 0-0 with Arsenal. They are in tremendous form. At the heart of their defence is Ben Mee who has played every minute of every game so far this season, and with two clean sheets in his last three games, he could be on course for more as he plays against Bournemouth and Newcastle next. Mee is also an attacking threat from set-pieces, having had more shots on target than any other Burnley defender over his last four games.

One to watch - Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (Picture: PA)

Son Heung-Min Replacements

Before scoring two goals vs Aston Villa last weekend, Son picked up an arm fracture which has apparently ruled him out for the rest of the season. Here, we’ll go through who we think are the best options to replace him.

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd, £8.1m)

Man United’s new signing arrives from Portugal on the back of 115 goal involvements in 137 games for Sporting Lisbon. If he carries that form into the Premier League, he will surely become a staple in Fantasy teams by the end of the season. Over Bruno’s first two games, he has hit the post, asserted himself on corners and taken more shots than any other Man Utd player (7, with the next most being Maguire and Martial with 3). Owned by 3.6% of players, Bruno could also be a fantastic differential.

Dele Alli (Spurs, £8.4m)

If you’re wanting to replace Son with a fellow Tottenham player, the stats will point you towards Dele Alli. Although he didn’t score against Aston Villa last week, besides Son, he had more shots in the box and big chances than any other Tottenham player, however he only managed to place one of these on target. In Spurs’ midweek game, Alli started up front alongside Lucas Moura in a traditional 4-4-2 system which should provide more opportunity for Alli to thrive. If he can find his shooting boots, he has a great chance of hauling. Next three games: Chelsea, Wolves and Burnley.

Harvey Barnes (Leicester, £6.0m)

After only scoring one goal in the first half of the season, Harvey Barnes has upped his game and scored three goals in his last four league games. He boasts ten shots with five shots on target over the same time period, which is more than any other Leicester player including Jamie Vardy. After a tough game vs Man City this weekend, Leicester have a favourable fixture swing and will play Norwich, Aston Villa, Watford then Brighton.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

Federico Fernandez (DEF, Newcastle, £4.5m, 2.0%)

With generous fixture run until gameweek 34, now may be a great time to bring a Newcastle defender in. Fernandez has started every Newcastle game since gameweek 10 and since then, no Newcastle defender has had more shots in the box, shots on target or big chances than the Argentine, netting two goals and two assists in the process. Next three games: Crystal Palace, Burnley and Southampton.

Jay Rodriguez (FWD, Burnley, £5.7m, 0.3%)

At the heart of Burnley’s attack over their four-game unbeaten run has been Jay Rodriguez who has had nine shots and six shots on target, however only scoring once. He plays Bournemouth and Newcastle next.

