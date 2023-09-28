All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Favourites to be sacked in Premier League - where Sheffield United, Wolves, Everton and Chelsea bosses rank

The Premier League can be an unforgiving division.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

It was only a matter of months ago that Paul Heckingbottom was being heralded as a hero at Sheffield United, having led the Blades out of the Championship.

However, six games into the new season, pressure is piling on him.

An 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United only added to Sheffield United’s woes and the club have even been linked with a swoop for Chris Wilder.

Heckingbottom is not the only Premier League boss seemingly under pressure and here are the OLBG favourites to be the next top flight manager dismissed.

Here are the favourites to be the next manager sacked in the Premier League.

1. Favourites to be sacked in Premier League

Here are the favourites to be the next manager sacked in the Premier League. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

2. 8. Vincent Kompany (Burnley)

16/1 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

3. 7. Rob Edwards (Luton Town)

16/1 Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. 6. Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea)

16/1 Photo: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeaguePaul HeckingbottomWolvesEvertonChelseaNewcastle UnitedChris Wilder