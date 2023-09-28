Favourites to be sacked in Premier League - where Sheffield United, Wolves, Everton and Chelsea bosses rank
The Premier League can be an unforgiving division.
It was only a matter of months ago that Paul Heckingbottom was being heralded as a hero at Sheffield United, having led the Blades out of the Championship.
However, six games into the new season, pressure is piling on him.
An 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United only added to Sheffield United’s woes and the club have even been linked with a swoop for Chris Wilder.
Heckingbottom is not the only Premier League boss seemingly under pressure and here are the OLBG favourites to be the next top flight manager dismissed.
