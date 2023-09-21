The ink on contracts signed by Sheffield United’s summer arrivals is barely dry.

However, the January transfer window will already be on the minds of some fans.

Clubs can once again strike deals when 2024 arrives, presenting an opportunity for struggling clubs to reshape their squads for the second half of the campaign.

Sheffield United are one of the Premier League’s struggling clubs, having lost four of their opening five games.

If struggles continue, the Blades could be tempted to dip back into the transfer market.

BettingSites have compiled a list of the favourites to join Sheffield United in January.

1 . Sheffield United transfer odds Here are the favourites to join Sheffield Untied in the January transfer window.

2 . Matthew Lowton (free agent) 20/1

3 . Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) 20/1