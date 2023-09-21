All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Favourites to join Sheffield United in January including Chelsea, Leicester City and Southampton men - gallery

The ink on contracts signed by Sheffield United’s summer arrivals is barely dry.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

However, the January transfer window will already be on the minds of some fans.

Clubs can once again strike deals when 2024 arrives, presenting an opportunity for struggling clubs to reshape their squads for the second half of the campaign.

Sheffield United are one of the Premier League’s struggling clubs, having lost four of their opening five games.

If struggles continue, the Blades could be tempted to dip back into the transfer market.

BettingSites have compiled a list of the favourites to join Sheffield United in January.

Here are the favourites to join Sheffield Untied in the January transfer window.

1. Sheffield United transfer odds

Here are the favourites to join Sheffield Untied in the January transfer window. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

20/1

2. Matthew Lowton (free agent)

20/1 Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

20/1

3. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United)

20/1 Photo: Adam Hunger/Getty Images

20/1

4. Dele Alli (Everton)

20/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

