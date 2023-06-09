The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal and becomes the club's fifth signing of the close season so far.

Senior led the Shaymen to victory in the FA Trophy final against Gateshead at Wembley last month.

Halifax had offered him a new deal, with Senior out-of-contract after the end of the season, but the defender has opted to join Rovers and return to league football.

Jack Senior. Picture: John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. Photograph: John Hobson

On the move, he said: “I’m very pleased. It’s a step in the right direction for me. When it came about, it was something that I was dying to see where it could go.

“It’s all been done very smoothly and now it’s done, I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get going.”

Senior came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town before joining Luton Town as a 19-year-old. After leaving the Hatters, he spent time at Gloucester City prior to joining Halifax.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “Jack is a really good player - someone I’ve liked for a long time, since way back when he was at Luton.

"His career has gone really well. He’s had to take a step back to go again and in the last three seasons at Halifax, he’s just improved and got better.

"He’s got a real good mentality and he picked up a trophy last season with them, which was brilliant. Bringing people like him into the club - a winner, as well as his ability - I think it’s an excellent signing for us.”