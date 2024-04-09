The game had been scheduled to take place at the Shay but a waterlogged pitch was deemed unfit. It leaves Halifax with just 10 days to play their four remaining games of the regular season, which finishes on April 20.

The Latics have three games to play.

Both sides are chasing promotion to the Football League via the play-offs, with Halifax in the final play-off place and Oldham's hopes receding, two places and five points back in ninth.

UNFIT: The Shay pitch is waterlogged

Halifax are due to host Barnet on Saturday and Ebbsfleet on Tuesday before travelling to Eastleigh on the final day, when all games kick off at 12.15pm.

The play-off eliminators take place on April 23/24, with Halifax set to be away. If they finish seventh they will play on the latter date for the right to be in the April 28 semi-finals.

The final is at Wembley on May 4.