FC Halifax Town fail in attempt for quick rearrangement as Oldham Athletic postponement forces scramble to complete season
The game had been scheduled to take place at the Shay but a waterlogged pitch was deemed unfit. It leaves Halifax with just 10 days to play their four remaining games of the regular season, which finishes on April 20.
The Latics have three games to play.
Both sides are chasing promotion to the Football League via the play-offs, with Halifax in the final play-off place and Oldham's hopes receding, two places and five points back in ninth.
Halifax are due to host Barnet on Saturday and Ebbsfleet on Tuesday before travelling to Eastleigh on the final day, when all games kick off at 12.15pm.
The play-off eliminators take place on April 23/24, with Halifax set to be away. If they finish seventh they will play on the latter date for the right to be in the April 28 semi-finals.
The final is at Wembley on May 4.
It means time is of the essence to play the Oldham fixture, and when the game was called off early in the afternoon the Shaymen began consulting with the Latics, the police and "third parties" to "find other workable solutions to get this fixture played ASAP including tomorrow (Wednesday) night at an alternative venue." But their efforts to find somewhere suitable for Wednesday drew a blank.
