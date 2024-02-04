Max Wright's superb goal put Town in control of the game but Aldershot fought back thanks to Lorent Tolaj and Kwame Thomas, with Town a shadow of the team after the interval that had gone in-front.

In Town's first home game for just over a month, and their first since The Shay's future was thrown into doubt, it looked like home sweet home at the interval, but bad habits from recent weeks reared their ugly head again and The Shaymen were punished for another disappointing half of football.

A win would have put them right back on track for the top seven. Defeat casts the play-off places further adrift.

FRUSTRATED: FC Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I'm just angry really, it's a game we were comfortable in, we had the lead, we created chances," said Chris Millington.

"It shows a soft underbelly that we couldn't see it out, really frustrating.

"We looked like a team who didn't have a plan in the second-half and why the lads couldn't stick to what had worked so well for them in the first-half, I don't know, but I'll get to the bottom of it and I'll find out who's able to see a plan through from the first minute to the final minute.”

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, Keane, Stott, Golden, Cooke, Galvin, Summerfield, Hunter (Cosgrave 90), Wright (Oluwabori 74), Capello (Jenkins 81), George. Unused substitutes: Senior, Evans.

Aldershot: van Stappershoef, Menayese, Harfield, Harries, Rowe, O'Keefe (Thomas 67), Frost, Stokes (Widdrington 88), Glover, Tolaj, Barham (Daly 77). Unused substitutes: Barrett, Tetek.