The Shaymen drew 0-0 with relegation-threatened Ebbsfleet United to widen their cushion in the play-off places to two points with two games remaining for them, one for nearest challengers Southend United. The visitors also moved a step closer to their goal on a night when both sides would have loved three.

After a slow start, Halifax had the lion's share of the game, with winger Max Wright mussing three good first-half chances.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Goalkeeper Mark Cousins made a terrific save from Jamie Cooke six minutes into the second half – not that referee Gareth Rhodes appreciated it, ignoring his tip-over to give a goalkick.

TEMPORARY HOME: Halifax Town's game at home to Ebbsfleet United was moved to Accrington Stanley's Crown Ground because of problems with The Shay pitch

For as long as the Shaymen failed to find the net they were always in danger, Tommy Fogarty heading a great chance at Sam Johnson from a corner.

Ebbsfeet substitute Dominic Poleon had a chance as he broke away in the fifth added minute but Adam Senior did well to close him down.

Halifax manager Chris Millington threw on attacking substitutes to try to win the game but Andrew Oluwabori's cross flew threw without a touch and Rob Harker was not quite about to get a boot on a delivery Jack Evans flashed over amongst numerous missed chances.

An Aldershot Town win at sixth-placed Gateshead on Wednesday will see Halifax drop out of the play-off places but so long as they match their result against Oldham Athletic – who can still make the play-offs if they win – on Thursday, they will kick off the final weekend of the regular season back in the top seven.

Thursday's game will be played at Chesterfield.

Halifax have had to move their final three home matches of the campaign to neutral venues with the Shay pitch unplayable.

The draw edged Ebbsfleet closer to safety, two points above the relegation zone with a game to play.

Halifax Town: Johnson; Golden, Senior, Stott, Evans; Summerfield, Thompson-Sommers; Wright, George (Oluwabori 64), Jenkins (Harker 73); Cooke (Hoti 83).