FC Halifax Town: ‘Some days, you have to come away from games and go ‘fair enough, they were better than us’’

They are now assigned with doing that once again following their 3-1 setback at National League promotion rivals Wrexham on Tuesday, with the Dragons becoming just the second side this term to do the double over the third-placed Shaymen.

Among their scorers were two expensively-recruited forwards with Football League experience in Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just under 9,000 fans saw Wrexham move just a point behind Town, having won the reverse fixture 2-1 in West Yorkshire in late November.

Pete Wild. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

That was the precursor to a seven-match unbeaten run at league level.

Prior to this week’s loss in North Wales, Pete Wild’s side had also not seen their colours lowered in the league for seven games since their previous reverse at Maidenhead.

Offering no excuses for the Racecourse Ground loss, Wild, whose side return to action when they visit lowly King’s Lynn on Saturday, said: “Coming into this game, I was talking about them (Wrexham) having League One players and they showed that.

“I thought they had quality all over the park and we found it hard to get anywhere near them.

“Some days, you have to come away from games and go ‘fair enough, they were better than us’.”

Experienced midfielder Luke Summerfield will be sidelined for around three to four weeks with a groin injury, Wild confirmed following the game.

One slight consolation for Town arrived by virtue of second-placed Chesterfield’s surprise defeat at Altrincham.