The sides are due to meet on Tuesday at 7.45pm but The Shay pitch has taken a lot of rain recently and more is forecast. The pitch was played on twice at the weekend, with Town beating Boreham Wood on Saturday before Halifax Panthers enjoyed a 62-6 win over York Acorn in rugby league's Challenge Cup.

There will therefore be a pitch inspection at 5pm on Monday, with ticket collections and sales now taking place between 5pm and 7pm that day.

