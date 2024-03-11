FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic in doubt as early pitch inspection announced
The sides are due to meet on Tuesday at 7.45pm but The Shay pitch has taken a lot of rain recently and more is forecast. The pitch was played on twice at the weekend, with Town beating Boreham Wood on Saturday before Halifax Panthers enjoyed a 62-6 win over York Acorn in rugby league's Challenge Cup.
There will therefore be a pitch inspection at 5pm on Monday, with ticket collections and sales now taking place between 5pm and 7pm that day.
If the match goes ahead, victory would take the Shaymen above Oldham and into the play-off places with a game in hand on the Latics.
