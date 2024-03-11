FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic in doubt as early pitch inspection announced

Halifax Town's Conference match at home to Oldham Athletic is in doubt with a pitch inspection scheduled for the day before it is due to be played.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 11th Mar 2024, 10:57 GMT

The sides are due to meet on Tuesday at 7.45pm but The Shay pitch has taken a lot of rain recently and more is forecast. The pitch was played on twice at the weekend, with Town beating Boreham Wood on Saturday before Halifax Panthers enjoyed a 62-6 win over York Acorn in rugby league's Challenge Cup.

There will therefore be a pitch inspection at 5pm on Monday, with ticket collections and sales now taking place between 5pm and 7pm that day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If the match goes ahead, victory would take the Shaymen above Oldham and into the play-off places with a game in hand on the Latics.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Related topics:FC Halifax TownHalifax PanthersOldham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.