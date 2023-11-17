FC HALIFAX TOWN may reside on the edge of the play-offs, but Chris Millington has a pressing concern.

His eighth-placed side's total of just 21 goals in 19 games is troubling him, even if their concession of just 18 goals represents the best record in the National League, conversely.

For further context, Gateshead, the team who are one place above the Shaymen in the final play-off slot, have scored exactly double their amount of league goals.

As far as Millington is concerned ,the goals issue is not something that he lays squarely at the feet of his forwards.

Halifax Town manager Chris Millington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

It's a problem across all outfield departments in his view and a collective issue.

He commented: "We need more for sure, we want players to contribute more.

"I won't identify individuals, but we know we need more goals across the team - are forwards and midfielders weighing in, are our wing-backs getting into the box and threatening often enough?

"There's any number of players and positions where we could be scoring more, so that's the focus.

"Everybody's got to contribute and hopefully, with the greater consistency of form and player selection, we'll also see a higher number of goals coming from our forwards.

"We'll keep working on it, we'll keep making sure we're trying everything we can to get better, but I think we've got a fantastic group of players and that they're going to continue to improve as the season goes on."

After some early-season travails at the Shay, successive home wins over Hartlepool United and Kidderminster Harriers have been greeted with a sense of relief, even if goals have been in relatively short supply. Defensive resolution hasn’t been, at least.

Opportunity now knocks, given the arrival of a mid-table Wealdstone side who are yet to win on their National League travels this term, with the Londoners dispatched 5-0 in the corresponding fixture last season in West Yorkshire.

Town are also in home action next Tuesday evening when they entertain lowly AFC Fylde.

Millington's side head into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 reverse at another struggling side in Maidenhead United.

Rob Harker and Jamie Cooke could be back in contention for Saturday's game against the Stones.

Harker has been sidelined since breaking a bone in his foot in the game at Chesterfield on September 19.