FC Halifax v Ebbsfleet: 'Underrated' Chris Millington showing his mettle amid inspiring National League story

They include last season's memorable win over Wrexham and a double over Oldham, not to mention FA Trophy glory against Gateshead at Wembley.

One of the best moments arrived against champions-elect Chesterfield in midweek by virtue of a tremendous victory.

It goes without saying that it was a stellar result for the Shaymen, who find themselves in the play-offs with their season very much 'live'.

FC Halifax Town manager Chris Millington. Picture: Marcus Branston.

For Millington and everyone at The Shay, the hope is that it proves the precursor to even better times.

What makes Halifax’s recent rise all the more admirable is that it has not been all sunshine and roses for Millington since he replaced Pete Wild. Far from it.

A modest budget, tough runs of form and dealing with the exits of key players - Jack Senior, Jesse Debrah, Kian Spence and Harvey Gilmour departed last summer while Millenic Ali left in January - are three factors.

Millington himself has come in for criticism in the past. His unwavering ability to keep focus and stay true to his methods is an asset, while his ability to spot non-league talents and bring them on has few peers at this level.

Millington’s standing among his fellow managers is high, with his midweek rival in Paul Cook taking time to pay respect to the job he has done afterwards.Cook said: "I’ve got to praise Halifax and Chris. He’s one of the most underrated managers in our division by far and continually gets success.”