THE RECORD books show that just two goals have been scored in regulation time in three previous all-White Rose play-off finals.

Scratch below the surface and there is drama, intrigue, emotion; tears of joy and ones of sadness - even accounting for the paucity of goals.

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday take the stage on Monday for the first Wembley showpiece featuring two teams from South Yorkshire - and a story will be written somewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other occasion when two teams from the south of the county converged there was in April 1993 at the Steel City FA Cup semi-final between United and Wednesday. The latter came out on top on a spring day lit up by an exhilarating Chris Waddle strike.

Doncaster Rovers' James Hayter celebrates his goal in the League One play-off final against Leeds United in 2008. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

It was the last time that the Owls won at the home of football.

Wednesday were on the losing side in a heart-breaking finale to the 2015-16 season when they lost 1-0 in the Championship play-off final against Hull City - the club's last visit to Wembley.

Two survivors from that Owls line-up are still at Hillsborough in the shape of Jack Hunt - in his second spell at the club - and captain Barry Bannan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former, then at Huddersfield Town, was involved in another play-off final featuring two sides from the Broad Acres in the Terriers and Sheffield United, pitted together in the League One finale at the end of 2011-12.

Mo Diame celebrates his goal for Hull City with Ahmed Elmohamady in their play-off final victory over Sheffield Wednesday in 2016. Picture: Tony Johnson.

That came almost four years to the day after the maiden all-Yorkshire play-off showdown on the hallowed turf when Doncaster Rovers - whose supporters were heavily outnumbered - faced Leeds United on May 25, 2008.

It was an occasion which belonged to Doncastrians, who saw their side return to the second tier of English football for the first time in half a century, thanks to James Hayter's 47th-minute header.

The sense of achievement was all the more poignant given that just ten years earlier, Rovers looked dead and buried as a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in May 1998, supporters carried a coffin to the club's former Belle Vue home ahead of bowing out of the Football League and quite possibly into oblivion.

The last rites were accompanied by a rendition of the Last Post before their final game against Colchester United.

Rovers would rise again after the reviled Ken Richardson era, with charismatic chairman John Ryan being front and centre of the renaissance.

As he was on that fateful day in 2008, when he was drenched in champagne by jubilant players afterwards after victory over Leeds, who had overcome the Football League’s deduction of 15 points ahead of that 07-08 season to reach the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan had earlier revealed that he had dreamt ahead of that campaign that Rovers would take on Leeds at Wembley and it turned into glorious reality.

Four years and a day later, the Terriers and the Blades locked horns for a second White Rose final.

Amid sweltering heat, it was a forgettable occasion with no goals and few chances arriving in 120 minutes of tedium.

The suspense was to come in a helter-skelter penalty shootout for the ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite missing their first three penalties, Huddersfield were not cowed in a remarkable shoot-out which saw United fail to score from three of their opening four spot-kicks as well as nerves badly affected both sides.

It should come as no surprise that the person who stepped up to take Town’s next spot-kick and slot it home was their peerless on-pitch leader in Peter Clarke.

It changed the narrative. Town converted their next seven on an occasion when both goalkeepers took penalties. Alex Smithies scored his, only for Blades rival Steve Simonsen to fail to convert his own - the 22nd penalty of an epic shoot-out.

The glory belonged to Town, who would prevail 8-7.

Speaking afterwards, then Terriers chief Simon Grayson said: "I certainly didn't see that coming when we missed our first three..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn't control it, so I just sat on the bench to have a chat and a joke with the chairman. I just left it to whoever was feeling the most confident."

The seventh anniversary of the last all-Yorkshire final is on Sunday. May 28, 2016 proved a bitter-sweet day for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesdayites decamped on Wembley in their tens of thousands. Carlos had a dream and they did.

Owls fans made up around two-thirds of the crowd. The West End rocked to an incessant Wednesday beat, but unfortunately for their sakes, those in blue and white on the pitch suffered stage-fright, aside from keeper Keiren Westwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday - seeking to end their 16-year exile from the big time - barely tested Eldin Jakupovic and the one quality moment came from the Tigers with Mo Diame firing home a wonderful curler to settle the contest on 72 minutes.

After struggling with a knee injury for much of that campaign, it was a magical end for the rangy midfielder, who was capable of such moments of brilliance.

Following the game, then City chief Steve Bruce - who would later manage Wednesday - was magnanimous in victory.

He commented: “I thought their support was absolutely magnificent and going to take them over the line, to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad