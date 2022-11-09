FIFA Uncovered is a documentary about corruption in football and has been released on Netflix 11 days before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

A Netflix documentary which focuses on the corruption scandals that surround football’s governing body is coming to the small screen. FIFA Uncovered will be available on Netflix ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The international tournament is scheduled to commence just a matter of days after its release, as FIFA Uncovered will unravel the controversy that surrounds Qatar’s successful hosting bid. It will also highlight many other high-profile cases such as the downfall of FIFA’s former President Sepp Blatter.

In 2010, Qatar clinched the rights to host the World Cup and beat bids from the likes of the US, South Korea, Japan and Australia. It is the first ever middle eastern country to host the competition.

Ever since the announcement, football fans and the media have scrutinised the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar for many reasons. Not only for the country’s human rights record or the fact homosexuality is illegal, but for the many lives that have been lost in preparing Qatar for the competition.

But when will FIFA Uncovered be released and available to watch on Netflix and how can you watch it? Here is everything you need to know.

FIFA Uncovered release date

FIFA Uncovered will be available for subscribers to watch on Wednesday (November 9).

How to watch FIFA Uncovered on Netflix and trailer

