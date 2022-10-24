Alan Macdonald, 39, had wanted to make some "entertaining" footage at the arenas on Qatar's east coast to distract people from the "doom and gloom" around the world. The YouTuber said the greatest challenge of his "light-hearted" project was in fact getting close to the stadiums due to how well they were guarded.

At the Al Bayt Stadium, he said he was approached by four officials who first converged on his position from different angles and then ordered him to delete his video. At Stadium 974, staff tracked him down using a golf buggy and then forcibly drove him to a train station twice.

Alan, who is from Huddersfield, said the constant attention he attracted from the security teams had left him "worried", but he decided to carry on his task and did visit all eight stadiums regardless.

Alan Macdonald.

He said: "I'm overweight and cr*p at football, so I thought it would be a good laugh to do a challenge at each stadium. Basically, the aim was to make an entertaining, light-hearted look at each one, along with me acting the clown and trying to do a keepie uppie. But it turned out the main challenge was just staying near the stadium due to the security being so tight.

"Al Bayt stadium, which looks like a circus big top, I got my camera out and off I went, and instantly, four security guards came at me from all angles. I was a bit worried as it's daunting being in a foreign country and then being set upon by four security guards, pinning you in. And then I went to the next stadium and encountered the exact same thing.

"At Stadium 974, a golf buggy turned up, and they said they'd seen me on the cameras taking pictures. They asked me where I wanted to go, and then literally drove me all the way to the metro stop. It was prohibited, but having encountered such difficulties in the first three or four, I was going to do all of them or none of them."