The Yorkshire rivals were due to play three times in 39 days either side of Christmas, only for the January 20 league game to fall victim to a frozen Valley Parade pitch.

That game has now been rearranged for 7.45pm on March 5. All tickets for the original fixture remain valid.

The Bantams won the first two games, coming from behind to beat Rovers in the league and winning through to the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy. The draw for that will be part of the pre-match coverage of Friday's Bristol City v Leeds United Championship game.