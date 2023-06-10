There is simply too much on the line in England’s top flight for campaigns to be tepid, helping to create a spectacle watched across the globe. Tensions, of course, can sometimes boil over.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled the final list of the top tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams from the 2022/23 season. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.