Final Premier League 'dirtiest' teams table - where Leeds United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Liverpool ranked

The 2022/23 Premier League season had all the usual drama – as well the usual intensity and physicality.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

There is simply too much on the line in England’s top flight for campaigns to be tepid, helping to create a spectacle watched across the globe. Tensions, of course, can sometimes boil over.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled the final list of the top tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams from the 2022/23 season. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

Here are the 'dirtiest' teams from the 2022/23 Premier League season.

1. 'Dirtiest' teams ranked

Here are the 'dirtiest' teams from the 2022/23 Premier League season. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

43 points

2. 20. West Ham United

43 points Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

49 points

3. 19. Manchester City

49 points Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

51 points

4. 18. Arsenal

51 points Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

