The Premier League is already serving up the thrills fans have come to expect from England’s top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur, seemingly unhindered by the loss of talisman Harry Kane, have emerged as the early pace-setters and currently sit top of the league.

Arsenal, however, are hot on their heels in second with an identical record.

At the bottom, Sheffield United remain winless and sit at the foot of the table on just one point.

Currently alongside them in the relegation zone are AFC Bournemouth and Burnley.

But what will the table look like when the season ends?

Here is the latest prediction by the BetVictor supercomputer.