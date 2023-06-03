All Sections
VAR has been a key talking point following many Premier League matches involving Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 10:51 BST

Love it or loathe it, the system is now an integral part of top flight football in England and Leeds have had three years of nervous glances towards the big screen.

The impact of VAR is widely debated but how much of an impact did it have on the 2022/23 Premier League campaign? Using ESPN data, here is how the Premier League would have looked without VAR.

Here is how the Premier League table would have looked without VAR.

1. Premier League table without VAR

Here is how the Premier League table would have looked without VAR. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

+1 point, same place

2. 20. Southampton - 26 points

+1 point, same place Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

-3 points, down three places

3. 19. Nottingham Forest - 35 points

-3 points, down three places Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

+4 points, up one place

4. 18. Leeds United - 35 points

+4 points, up one place Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

