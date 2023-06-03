Final Premier League table without VAR: Where Leeds United finish compared to Leicester City, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and more
VAR has been a key talking point following many Premier League matches involving Leeds United.
Love it or loathe it, the system is now an integral part of top flight football in England and Leeds have had three years of nervous glances towards the big screen.
The impact of VAR is widely debated but how much of an impact did it have on the 2022/23 Premier League campaign? Using ESPN data, here is how the Premier League would have looked without VAR.
