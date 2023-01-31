Huddersfield Town signed the goalkeeper they wanted and Hull City were hoping to do likewise as their deadline day went into extra time.

Town had been on the lookout for an experienced No 1 and after apparently missing out on Karl Darlow to the Tigers, they ended up with the Czech Republic's first choice, Tomas Vaclik, as a more than adequate alternative at the end of a good window for them.

Huddersfield had been in the market since it became clear the shoulder injury Lee Nicholls aggravated at the start of the month would need surgery.

They landed on a 33-year-old who has played in La Liga and this season's Champions League qualifiers and Europa League, under Carlos Corberan.

Olympiacos signed the former Viktoria Zizkov, Sparta Prague and Basel goalkeeper from Sevilla to replace Wolverhampton Wanderers' bound Jose Sa.

But he has not regained his place in the side since picking up an injury in September – ironically to his shoulder.

Hull's quest to sign Darlow was complicated by his presence on the bench for Tuesday's League Cup semi-final second leg. Newcastle United's second-choice goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka, was cup-tied because his only Manchester United appearance came in the competition.

Like League One Barnsley, Hull were furiously working on deals at the 11th hour with a loan to bring winger Konrad de la Fuerte from Marseille also in the works.