Five Barnsley players picked in League One's PFA Team of the Year - with Doncaster Rovers also represented

BARNSLEY have dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association League One Team of the Year announced this afternoon - with almost half of the side coming from the Oakwell outfit.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies, defenders Dimitri Cavare and Ethan Pinnock, midfielder Alex Mowatt and 16-goal striker Kieffer Moore made the XI voted for by their fellow players.

Doncaster Rovers' top-scorer John Marquis also makes the side, but there is no place for Rovers' highly-rated midfield pairing of Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane.

Barnsley's five-strong representation emulates the feats of Sheffield United in 2016-17, when a quintet of players were named in League One's team of year - a season which saw the club promoted to the second-tier.

This year's full line-up: Adam Davies (Barnsley); Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth), James Justin (Luton); Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth); James Collins (Luton), John Marquis (Doncaster), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley).

This year's recipients will be honoured at the PFA’s annual awards ceremony in London on Sunday.