Five players to leave Barnsley FC next month as club submits retained list

RETAINED LIST: Barnsley will release five players next month. Picture: Getty Images.

Corey Addai, Bradley Binns, Daniel Bramall, Henry Kendrick and Ali Omar will all depart Oakwell, with 37 players either retained or with a contract offer pending.

Omar, Kendrick and Binns have not featured for Barnsley this year while Bramall and Addai have also not played for the Tykes but have spent time on loan at Barrow and Chesterfield respectively.

"The club thanks every single player who has contributed to our stunning 20/21 campaign and wishes the very best of luck to all who will be departing next month," read a club statement.

Reds captain Alex Mowatt is out of contract at the end of the season and last month confirmed he is putting all thoughts regarding his future to one side until after the club’s campaign is over.

The Tykes are one of four Championship sides with something still to play for as they begin their play-off campaign with a two-legged semi-final against Swansea City on Monday night.

Barnsley's full list of retained players or those who have a contract offer pending is as follows: Conor Chaplin, Bradley Collins, Dominik Frieser, Michał Helik, Carlton Morris, Alex Mowatt, Marcel Ritzmaier, Michael Sollbauer, Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo, Jack Aitchison, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Isaac Christie-Davies, Aapo Halme, Jordan Helliwell, Herbie Kane, Liam Kitching, William Lancaster, Aiden Marsh, George Miller, Jasper Moon, Clarke Oduor, Rudi Pache, Romal Palmer, Patrick Schmidt, Toby Sibbick, Elliot Simoes, Steven Simpson, Callum Styles, Luke Thomas, Cameron Thompson, Jack Walton, Benjamin Williams, Jordan Williams, Charlie Winfield and Matthew Wolfe.