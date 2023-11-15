DONCASTER ROVERS' League Two encounter at home to Yorkshire rivals Bradford City has been brought forward to Friday, December 22.

The game at the Eco-Power Stadium will kick off at 7.45pm.

It was originally scheduled to take place in South Yorkshire the following day on Saturday, December 23 with a 3pm kick-off.

The change will afford the White Rose pair extra preparation time ahead of a busy Christmas and New Year schedule.

On Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26), Rovers make the trip to Notts County, while City welcome Derek Adams's Morecambe.

Three days later on Friday, December 29, Doncaster face another short trek to Nottinghamshire to face Mansfield Town, while the Bantams host Stockport County to end 2023.

Rovers start 2024 with a home appointment with MK Dons on Monday, January 1, while City head to Crewe Alexandra.