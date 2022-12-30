Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown hits out at 'wrong key decisions' after dramatic Barnsley victory

Fleetwood Town head coach Scott Brown felt the referee got some key decisions wrong during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell.

Robbie Cundy’s late header from Luca Connell’s corner secured a 2-1 victory after James Norwood’s brilliant opener had been cancelled out by an Admiral Muskwe penalty. Brown was disappointed to see his side concede late on from a set-piece but also felt his side should have been awarded a penalty in the first half.

“I think we deserved more, we created a couple of chances, but if you don’t put the ball in the final third enough it becomes a problem. I think the referee got some key decisions wrong, we should have had a penalty in the first half as well,” he said.

“The lads will keep working, they give so much in every game. But there comes a point where we may need to change it up a little bit.”

GRAVESEND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Ebbsfleet United and Fleetwood Town at Stonebridge Road on November 27, 2022 in Gravesend, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Mads Andersen was penalised for the penalty in the second half after he tangled with Muskwe in the 18-yard box. The Reds defender felt the referee got that decision wrong.

He said: “He’s hanging his leg so it’s tough for me to get round him. I am trying not to touch him but he left his leg there. Unfortunately the ref didn’t see that. I saw the video and I know it’s not a penalty. The decision is the decision. I am happy we won.

