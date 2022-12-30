Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown hits out at 'wrong key decisions' after dramatic Barnsley victory

Robbie Cundy’s late header from Luca Connell’s corner secured a 2-1 victory after James Norwood’s brilliant opener had been cancelled out by an Admiral Muskwe penalty. Brown was disappointed to see his side concede late on from a set-piece but also felt his side should have been awarded a penalty in the first half.
“I think we deserved more, we created a couple of chances, but if you don’t put the ball in the final third enough it becomes a problem. I think the referee got some key decisions wrong, we should have had a penalty in the first half as well,” he said.
“The lads will keep working, they give so much in every game. But there comes a point where we may need to change it up a little bit.”
Mads Andersen was penalised for the penalty in the second half after he tangled with Muskwe in the 18-yard box. The Reds defender felt the referee got that decision wrong.
He said: “He’s hanging his leg so it’s tough for me to get round him. I am trying not to touch him but he left his leg there. Unfortunately the ref didn’t see that. I saw the video and I know it’s not a penalty. The decision is the decision. I am happy we won.
“A last-minute goal is always good. When you feel like the decisions are against us it feels even better.”