Fleetwood Town land Sheffield United prodigy as Wycombe Wanderers stint is cut short

Sheffield United defender Harry Boyes has joined Fleetwood Town following the end of his loan stint at Wycombe Wanderers.
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Jan 2024, 17:39 GMT

Boyes was due to remain with the Chairboys until the end of the season, having sealed a season-long loan switch in the summer transfer window. However, a mutual agreement was struck to bring an early end to his stay at Adams Park.

He has been immediately sent out on loan again by the Blades, who have sanctioned a move to Fleetwood. It is the sixth loan move of his career, following spells at Bradford (Park Avenue), Solihull Moors, Forest Green Rovers, Lincoln City and Wycombe.

The 22-year-old will work under former Premier League playmaker Charlie Adam, who took the reins at Fleetwood on December 31.

Sheffield United have sanctioned another loan move for Harry Boyes. Image: Clive Mason/Getty ImagesSheffield United have sanctioned another loan move for Harry Boyes. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
A statement issued by Fleetwood read: “Fleetwood Town are delighted to announce full-back Harry Boyes has joined the club on loan from Premier League side Sheffield United until the end of the season.

“The 22-year-old is well-versed with League One having spent time on loan at Forest Green Rovers and Lincoln City back in the 2022/23 season before heading over to play for Wycombe Wanderers for the first half of this season, featuring for the Chairboys on 29 occasions across all competitions.

“Boyes, who already has more than 100 appearances to his name, will now join up with Charlie Adam’s Cods as they go through their final preparations for their latest league clash against Cambridge United, which will take place this Saturday at 3pm, with the new number three eligible for the fixture.”

