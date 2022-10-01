Previously, Cole junior had shown flashes of his talent at Barnsley, but it has been all too sporadic until this season. Since the arrival of Duff, his Reds career has been rejuvenated.

Honesty, smart coaching and understanding of an individual who has not had it easy in being constantly - and unfairly - compared to his father and often asked about it - has played its part.

"Devante has been great. He has come in and worked hard,” said Duff.

"I was not here last year, so cannot comment on whether he was good, bad or indifferent.

"As far as I am concerned, you take people as you find them.

"His dad wasn't bad.. I have played with his dad and there's a connection there straightaway. It is difficult carrying the name around because everyone is going to compare him to his dad.

Devante Cole. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

"I don't think I am being disrespectful to Devante in saying he is probably not as good as his dad.

"He's had to live with that and has had a different life to everyone else. He has grown up with his dad being a super-star.

"He's had to put up with certain things that none of us understand. It's about trying to find out what makes him tick and hopefully he's in good place.

