Football fans to be refunded by bar as wrong channel shown during England match

Management of a new live bar which experienced technical issues during the England vs USA match said they would be in touch with supporters about refunds following a raft of complaints.

By daniel sheridan
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 12:35pm

NXNewcastle – on Westgate Road, Newcastle – released a social media statement following the match on Friday night after customers complained of the wrong channel being shown and audio delays.

Video footage shared on Twitter showed the channel being changed on the projector – with shouts of ‘it is on ITV not Channel 4!”

Now, fans have been told they will be contacted regarding a refund.

England's coach #00 Gareth Southgate applauds supporters at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
In a statement, the bar said: “We are very disappointed with the technical problems experienced tonight with the Fan-Zone event.

“We are now working with the event promoter to establish precisely why the football screening was not delivered as expected.

"NX would like to apologise to all fans who had such a disappointing experience.

"We would like to add that the event was not promoted by NX but buy a promoter with a long standing track record of delivering sports events in the city.

"We will provide an update regarding ticket refunds shortly.”

Many fans took to Twitter to complain about the experience.

One said: “The event was a shambles from the off.”

Another added: “The audio was 5 minutes behind and the video cut out for most of the second half. Worst event I’ve ever been to. Won’t be back.”

