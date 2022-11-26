NXNewcastle – on Westgate Road, Newcastle – released a social media statement following the match on Friday night after customers complained of the wrong channel being shown and audio delays.
Video footage shared on Twitter showed the channel being changed on the projector – with shouts of ‘it is on ITV not Channel 4!”
Now, fans have been told they will be contacted regarding a refund.
In a statement, the bar said: “We are very disappointed with the technical problems experienced tonight with the Fan-Zone event.
“We are now working with the event promoter to establish precisely why the football screening was not delivered as expected.
"NX would like to apologise to all fans who had such a disappointing experience.
"We would like to add that the event was not promoted by NX but buy a promoter with a long standing track record of delivering sports events in the city.
"We will provide an update regarding ticket refunds shortly.”
Many fans took to Twitter to complain about the experience.
One said: “The event was a shambles from the off.”
Another added: “The audio was 5 minutes behind and the video cut out for most of the second half. Worst event I’ve ever been to. Won’t be back.”