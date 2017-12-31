Football Gossip (December 31): Leeds United eye playmaker | Europa League-winning coach linked to Sheffield Wednesday vacancy | Huddersfield Town make move for Monaco defender

Have your say

With just one day to go until the transfer window opens, here are the latest rumours involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs reportedly keen on Bolton Wanderers playmaker Josh Vela.

Tony McMahon, of Bradford City, is the subject of interest from Scunthorpe United (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The 23-year-old is also being linked with a move to Derby County and Premier League side Brighton.

The fee being talked about is £1.5m.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, are being linked with an audacious move to land for Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas as their new head coach.

According to the Sun, Villas-Boas - who won the Europa League with Porto in 2011 - is high on Wednesday’s radar.

Villas-Boas has been out of work since leaving Shanghai SIPG in November.

Huddersfield Town have made an enquiry about the availability of Monaco defender Terence Kongolo.

Premier League Terriers want to sign the 23-year-old Netherlands international on loan.

Monaco paid Feyenoord £11m for the services of the Congolese-born player, who has only played six times for the French club.

Premier League sides Swansea City and Brighton are set to fight it out for the signature of Hull City starlet Jarrod Bowen.

The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals for the Tigers this season but would cost any potential suitor £8m.

Sheffield United remain interested in Middlesbrough’s out-of-favour midfielder Adam Clayton.

The 28-year-old has not played for Boro since November 25.

Scunthorpe United are reported to have made a bid for Bradford City’s Tony McMahon.

It is understood the bid is not being considered for a player the Bantams hope to have in their side for New Year’s Day’s game with Fleetwood.