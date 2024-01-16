FIVE teams dominate our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Leeds United and Middlesbrough leading the way with three player representatives each.

Here’s the line-up - in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

James Belshaw (Harrogate Town): Crowned his permanent return to Harrogate with another clean sheet as the Sulphurites claimed a fifth win in seven matches with a 2-0 success at Forest Green.

Defence

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough): The former Leeds man showed his experience in an impressive debut at Millwall. Solid at the back and played a part in the third goal.

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough): Backed up his superb midweek display against Chelsea with another authoritative performance at the New Den.

Jack Shepherd (Barnsley): Confidence building stuff from the big defender, who made the most of his return to the starting line-up against Bristol Rovers with a very good display.

Midfield

Ilia Gruev (Leeds United): Governed the middle of the park at Cardiff and was tenacious, strong and smart.

Dan Barlaser (Middlesbrough): Another to follow on from his midweek highs. Classy in the second half at Millwall in particular.

Tyler Morton (Hull City): Produced the touches of quality for Hull against Norwich and scored a sweet goal.

Abraham Odoh (Harrogate Town): Found the net again. In a rich vein of form and earned his second successive weekly selection.

Forwards

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United): Different class once more with some sumptuous moments of quality. Scored at Cardiff and earned a penalty.

GOOD WEEKEND: Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above. Picture by Nick Potts/PA

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United): Lead the line very well once more and scored a striker’s goal. Three in three now.

John McAtee (Barnsley): The loanee again showed his importance to the Reds with another another eye-catching performance in a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers