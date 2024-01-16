All Sections
FIVE teams dominate our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Leeds United and Middlesbrough leading the way with three player representatives each.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 13:50 GMT

Here’s the line-up - in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

James Belshaw (Harrogate Town): Crowned his permanent return to Harrogate with another clean sheet as the Sulphurites claimed a fifth win in seven matches with a 2-0 success at Forest Green.

Defence

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough): The former Leeds man showed his experience in an impressive debut at Millwall. Solid at the back and played a part in the third goal.

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough): Backed up his superb midweek display against Chelsea with another authoritative performance at the New Den.

Jack Shepherd (Barnsley): Confidence building stuff from the big defender, who made the most of his return to the starting line-up against Bristol Rovers with a very good display.

Midfield

Ilia Gruev (Leeds United): Governed the middle of the park at Cardiff and was tenacious, strong and smart.

Dan Barlaser (Middlesbrough): Another to follow on from his midweek highs. Classy in the second half at Millwall in particular.

Tyler Morton (Hull City): Produced the touches of quality for Hull against Norwich and scored a sweet goal.

Abraham Odoh (Harrogate Town): Found the net again. In a rich vein of form and earned his second successive weekly selection.

Forwards

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United): Different class once more with some sumptuous moments of quality. Scored at Cardiff and earned a penalty.

GOOD WEEKEND: Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above. Picture by Nick Potts/PA

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United): Lead the line very well once more and scored a striker’s goal. Three in three now.

John McAtee (Barnsley): The loanee again showed his importance to the Reds with another another eye-catching performance in a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers

Manager/head coach: Daniel Farke (Leeds United).

