HULL CITY are poised to complete the signing of former Crystal Palace winger Jason Lokilo, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Doncaster Rovers.

The Belgian, 24, is expected to pen a two-year deal with the Tigers, with an option of a third year, pending a successful medical.

Lokilo came through the academy at Anderlecht before moving to England, with the wingman making one first-team appearance for Palace as a youngster in 2017.

Lokilo, who featured 39 times for Rovers in 2020-21 after a loan stint in the second half of the previous season, most recently played for Turkish side Istanbulspor where he made 16 appearances during the last campaign, scoring four goals for the Super Lig outfit.

Winger Jason Lokilo (right), who is set to sign for Championship side Hull City. He is pictured in action during his previous stint in Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Championship club Coventry City are close to sealing a move for Barnsley keeper Brad Collins.

The Sky Blues have made a move to bring in the former Chelsea custodian - well known to Coventry assistant boss Adi Viveash from their time at Stamford Bridge - to provide competition for number one Ben Wilson.

Collins endured a frustrating second half of last season after suffering a quad injury and then losing his place to loanee Harry Isted.

But the Southampton-born player, 26, who joined the club in the summer of 2019, has proved a consistent figure prior to that and was one of the Reds more dependable performers over the past few seasons.

Scotland youth international duo Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie have joined the academy ranks at Leeds United.

Under-16s cap McDonald has joined the club from Scottish side Hamilton Academical, subject to international clearance.

The youngster can play across the forward line, but is predominantly a winger.

