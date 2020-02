GARY BOWYER paid the ultimate price for Bradford City’s bad run of form when he was sacked by the board on Monday, replaced within 24 hours by Stuart McCall, who agreed to return to the Valley Parade dugout for a third time.

The YP’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner joins host Phil Harrison to discuss the change of manager, as well as trying to determine just who are Yorkshire’s winners and losers when it comes to the January Transfer Window.