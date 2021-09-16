FootballTalk Podcast – Sheffield United’s upturn, Huddersfield Town’s surge and Leeds United’s tough start

Host Mark Singleton and YP chief football writer Stuart Rayner discuss the issue, as well as many others including the form of the Blades’ Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Hull City.

They also cast an eye over League One and the current situation for Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers and ask whether there should be any cause for concern at Leeds United’s start to their second season back in the Premier League.

