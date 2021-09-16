FootballTalk Podcast – Sheffield United’s upturn, Huddersfield Town’s surge and Leeds United’s tough start

SHEFFIELD UNITED ended their poor start to the 2021-22 campaign when thrashing Peterborough United 6-2 at the weekend - but does it mean their Championship troubles are finally over?

By YP Sport
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:05 am

Host Mark Singleton and YP chief football writer Stuart Rayner discuss the issue, as well as many others including the form of the Blades’ Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Hull City.

They also cast an eye over League One and the current situation for Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers and ask whether there should be any cause for concern at Leeds United’s start to their second season back in the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

Pictures: Steve Ellies; Getty Images and SportImage.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Peterborough United