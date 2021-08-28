TWO GOALS: Rotherham United striker Michael Smith

The centre-forward showed his value to the Millers with both goals in their 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Now they have to wait and hope no club comes in with a bid they cannot ignore for him before Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Rotherham do not want to sell, but not being one of the richer teams in League One, there is always the possibility of a bid they cannot turn down. Manager Paul Warne hopes not.

“I haven't taken a phone call about him, however, I do know a lot of people admire him and so they should, he has been excellent for us," he said.

“I don't foresee anyone paying the fee the chairman wants but what do I know? I didn't see (Cristiano) Ronaldo going to Manchester United but it still happened.

“Hopefully this group will all stay and play a big part."

Warne was delighted with a performance which showcased the Millers' greater knowhow against a Doncaster team still at the start of its development under Richie Wellens.

They cruised into a 2-0 lead, then saw the game out after a straight red card for Mickel Miller after 53 minutes.

“Overall I thought everyone put a good shift in," reflected Warne. "Smith will get the headlines but it was definitely one of those team days.

“I thought our play in the first half was really good. We needed the two goals because going down to 10 men against Donny, it caused us problems.