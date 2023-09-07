For the second year running Hull City striker is in line for prestigious Championship award

Hull City's Ozan Tufan has been shortlisted as the Championship's player of the month for August.

GOALSCORING FORM: Hull City's Ozan Tufan celebrates finding the net against Bristol City

The Turkey international's strong start of the season included a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

He rounded off the month with a goal against Bristol City.

Another Hull City striker, Oscar Estupinan, won the August award for 2022.

Tufan is up against Ipswich Town's captain, former Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy, Norwich City's Gabriel Sara and Stoke City's Portuguese winger Andre Vidigal, whose four goals included two against Rotherham United on the opening day.

Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is shortlisted for manager of the month after overseeing Norwich's unbeaten start to the season – ended by Rotherham in the opening game of September.

Wagner is up against John Eustace of Birmingham City, Preston North End's Ryan Lowe and new Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca.