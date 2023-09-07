For the second year running Hull City striker is in line for prestigious Championship award
The Turkey international's strong start of the season included a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday.
He rounded off the month with a goal against Bristol City.
Another Hull City striker, Oscar Estupinan, won the August award for 2022.
Tufan is up against Ipswich Town's captain, former Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy, Norwich City's Gabriel Sara and Stoke City's Portuguese winger Andre Vidigal, whose four goals included two against Rotherham United on the opening day.
Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is shortlisted for manager of the month after overseeing Norwich's unbeaten start to the season – ended by Rotherham in the opening game of September.
Wagner is up against John Eustace of Birmingham City, Preston North End's Ryan Lowe and new Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca.
Winners will be announced on Friday morning.