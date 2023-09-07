All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

For the second year running Hull City striker is in line for prestigious Championship award

Hull City's Ozan Tufan has been shortlisted as the Championship's player of the month for August.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 7th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
GOALSCORING FORM: Hull City's Ozan Tufan celebrates finding the net against Bristol CityGOALSCORING FORM: Hull City's Ozan Tufan celebrates finding the net against Bristol City
GOALSCORING FORM: Hull City's Ozan Tufan celebrates finding the net against Bristol City

The Turkey international's strong start of the season included a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

He rounded off the month with a goal against Bristol City.

Another Hull City striker, Oscar Estupinan, won the August award for 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Tufan is up against Ipswich Town's captain, former Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy, Norwich City's Gabriel Sara and Stoke City's Portuguese winger Andre Vidigal, whose four goals included two against Rotherham United on the opening day.

Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is shortlisted for manager of the month after overseeing Norwich's unbeaten start to the season – ended by Rotherham in the opening game of September.

Wagner is up against John Eustace of Birmingham City, Preston North End's Ryan Lowe and new Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca.

Winners will be announced on Friday morning.

Related topics:Sam MorsyBristol CityStoke CityTurkey