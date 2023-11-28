BRADFORD CITY made it back-to-back League Two wins under new boss Graham Alexander with a comfortable victory at struggling Forest Green Rovers.

Goals from Matt Platt, Andy Cook, and Jamie Walker sealed victory before Ash Taylor was given a straight red card for the visitors in second-half stoppage-time.

Bradford led early on through Platt after he glanced home an Ash Taylor header back across the goal following a clever corner routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bantams forward Cook was sent tumbling by Rovers defender Jordan Moore-Taylor in the penalty area soon after and sent goalkeeper James Belshaw the wrong way with the resulting spot-kick after 21 minutes.

SPOT ON: Bradford City's Andy Cook scored a first-half penalty at Forest Green Rovers. Picture: Robbie Stephenson/PA

Forest Green’s Tyrese Omotoye squandered a golden opportunity after the break after he anticipated a short back pass but he dragged his effort wide of the far post.

Callum Jones hit the crossbar for he hosts before Walker made it three as he slotted home a loose ball following some neat build-up on the Bradford right.