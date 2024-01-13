Harrogate Town made it back-to-back League Two wins with a 2-0 victory over struggling Forest Green Rovers.

Goals from Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh gave the visitors all three points against 10-man Rovers.

Defeat left Troy Deeney winless in six matches as Forest Green boss and his side dropped to the bottom of League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mix-up between debutant goalkeeper Tommy Simkin and defender Dom Bernard gave Harrogate a free-kick 20 yards out but George Thomson’s strike deflected narrowly wide in the first half.

Jack Muldoon notched for Harrogate Town. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Alex Rodriguez was then sent off after being given a second yellow card for a late challenge on the dangerous Odoh just after the half-time break.

Minutes later Odoh drilled a low delivery across the six-yard box and it was diverted into the net by forward Muldoon six yards from goal.

Matty Stevens was denied a superb solo goal at point-blank range by former Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.