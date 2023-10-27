THE FACT that the strong recent form of certain leading Barnsley players could well prove to be a double-edged sword a bit further down the line is not lost upon Neill Collins.

For him and several of his predecessors as head coach, it’s an occupational hazard.

The Reds’ ability to cast off a potential hangover in the wake of last season’s play-off final heartache has been admirable in the opening third of the current campaign.

The contributions of some individuals is worthy of mention within that, including Devante Cole and Herbie Kane, most notably.

Barnsley striker Devante Cole, pictured in action in the League One game against Peterborough United in August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Cole has led from the front in terms of influence and goals input. His midweek strike against Shrewsbury Town took him into double figures for the campaign and his importance at Oakwell, for a second successive season, is proving to be immense.

Midfielder Kane has also put his hand up once again this term and built on his achievements in a renaissance 2022-23 and proved himself to be a vital cog in the middle of the pitch, more especially given Luca Connell’s absence.

The long-term futures of both Cole and Kane at the club both remain uncertain.

Both are out of contract next June and it remains to be seen what transpires and while they are setting the example and showing their value to the team, there is an understandable personal element to add into the equation.

Collins said: “It is the most difficult part of my job at times.

"You grow up trying to make it as a professional and there’s that selfishness. But you are playing in an ultimate team sport.

"For us to achieve anything - and for them to achieve anything - they have to give themselves to the team.

"Devante and Herbie have done that and that’s why I think they have done so well.

"It’s tough, as its sometimes contradictory - trying to play the best for the team so that it is the best for you in the long term.

"They (some players) don’t always see that and I didn’t see that as a player. But I do understand now that the team’s success will then reflect individual success.

"Last year, the club showed that.”

Meanwhile, Barnsley have been buoyed by the news that Connell could be back in the first-team fray at some point next month, with the schemer to take the first steps towards his long-awaited return to action with an appearance in Monday's reserve team outing against Wigan.

The former Bolton and Celtic player, outstanding in his maiden season for the Reds in 2022-23 - which saw him named in the division's team of the year, is yet to feature this term due to illness.

Thankfully, he is now on the road to recovery and a significant moment in his comeback plans arrives next week.

Collins added: “It is very exciting. We are all excited to have him back. He is a top player. He was in the league team of the year last year and that shows you how good he was.