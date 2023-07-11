All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Former AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Francis reportedly training with Sheffield United and attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool

Former AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Francis is reportedly training with Sheffield United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

The 20-year-old was released by the Cherries at the end of last season, bringing an end to his one-year stay with the club. According to Mail Online, he is training with Sheffield United as he looks to secure a new home for the 2023/24 campaign.

He is said to have featured in a friendly for Charlton Athletic last week, while there is also reported interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool. A former Swindon Town academy prospect, Francis joined AFC Bournemouth last year following a stint in the non-league pyramid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after signing for the Cherries in May 2022, Francis told the AFC Bournemouth website: “My football journey started at Swindon Town from the age of six. I progressed through the academy, but was released at 18 after my scholarship ended last summer.

Most Popular
Francis is reportedly training with the Blades. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesFrancis is reportedly training with the Blades. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Francis is reportedly training with the Blades. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“After a busy summer, I started the season with North Leigh, who were excellent in helping me develop. I played over 30 games it taught me a lot, especially the physical side of the game in competitive football.

“It was a new challenge as the game is played differently to what I was used to. My experience there also showed how vital the ‘uglier’ side of the game was and how to fight for three points to push on in the league. I can’t thank the staff enough at North Leigh for the extra sessions and time they put in to helping me push on.”

Related topics:BlackpoolCharlton Athletic