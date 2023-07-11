The 20-year-old was released by the Cherries at the end of last season, bringing an end to his one-year stay with the club. According to Mail Online, he is training with Sheffield United as he looks to secure a new home for the 2023/24 campaign.

He is said to have featured in a friendly for Charlton Athletic last week, while there is also reported interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool. A former Swindon Town academy prospect, Francis joined AFC Bournemouth last year following a stint in the non-league pyramid.

Speaking after signing for the Cherries in May 2022, Francis told the AFC Bournemouth website: “My football journey started at Swindon Town from the age of six. I progressed through the academy, but was released at 18 after my scholarship ended last summer.

Francis is reportedly training with the Blades. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“After a busy summer, I started the season with North Leigh, who were excellent in helping me develop. I played over 30 games it taught me a lot, especially the physical side of the game in competitive football.